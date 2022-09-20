PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation grant totals $50K+

LITTLE CYPRESS — For 20 years, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation has raised funds aimed toward enhancing the educational experience of students at LCMCISD.

Established in 2002 by patrons of LCM, the Foundation hosts community wide events such as the annual Beary Merry Christmas Market — which will be held in November this year — and the Legacy 5K Color Run.

This year’s Grants to Educators totaled more than $50,000, bringing the overall amount raised by the Foundation to more than $350,000.