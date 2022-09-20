Bobcats Cross Country has solid showing at Anahuac Meet

The Orangefield Bobcats Cross Country Team hit the road for the Anahuac Meet to get a preview of the course they will run at for the district meet.

The girls team started the day right. Kendall Sullivan led the pack for the Bobcats, tying her season best of 14:07 to finish in eighth place. Kadee English had a solid outing, finishing in 22nd with a season best time of 15:14. Madison Trammell also had a record day with a time of 16:18.

The Boys followed up with another great performance, running their way to a runner up finish in the team standings. Highlights of the day were Tanner Sullivan (8th), Timothy Trammell (13th), Carson Worthy (14th) and Ty Butler (16th) all running personal records on the day. The Bobcats also had solid showings from Zach Morrow, Carson Willis and Bryce Blacksher, all running personal records as well.

The Bobcats will be back in action this week at the Tony Munson Invitational in Liberty on Saturday.