VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Bears snag sweep of Vidor; Lady Cats get nipped

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the Vidor Lady Pirates in District 22-4A volleyball action 26-24, 25-14, 25-16.

Hallie Maddox notched four kills and 22 assists for the Lady Bears. Janniliz Nazario had three aces and 11 digs. Mariah Ammons put together four kills and nine digs. Chrissy Joseph had four kills and two blocks.

Lexi Tubbleville played huge on defense with 16 digs while Lindi Perry contributed three blocks.

Orangefield

WINNINE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the East Chambers Lady Bucs 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 13-15 in five grueling games in district action.

Kylie Mouton had 12 kills, two aces, and a block for the Lady Bobcats (2-1 in district). Greenlea Oldham had 11 kills and a block.

Mackenzie Haley had 26 digs, Lela Francis collected nine kills.

Libby Thurman had 22 digs and Brianna Moore poured out 42 assists.