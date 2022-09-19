Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 12, 2022 – Sept. 16, 2022

Published 7:57 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Sept. 12, 2022, to Sept. 16, 2022 include:

Meagan M. Worthy and Stephanie D. Jacobi

Dylan J. Broussard and Kelly L. Riley

Mark A. Daigle and Lexie S.M Gates

Nathan L. Caswell, Jr. and Teresha A. Caswell

Devin J. Moore, Sr. and Malaysia R. King

Bradly P. Brisbi and Selby C. Boriel

Benjamin R. Parker and Morgan M. Vidrine

Brennan W. Gamble and Chloe E. Quast

Charles H. Powell and Jamie N. Barber

More News

Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40

Vidor Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers

Check out Scarecrow Festival dates, details planned at Shangri La Gardens

Average Texas gas prices rise in last week; see where trend compares to U.S.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar