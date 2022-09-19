Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40

Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee.

Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties who represent “the best and brightest young professionals” in Southeast Texas.

The awardees are chosen for their academic achievements, professional success and community involvement in Southeast Texas, which lead to shaping the future of the area.

“Emily is a valued member of our Gator Family and represents the college well through her community and professional involvements,” LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson said.

“Her work to advance the brand and relevance of LSCO to our current and potential students has helped us change the lives of students in our area. She is a worthy recipient of this distinction, and we congratulate Emily on this honor.”

In Orange, Mellen holds leadership positions and membership in organizations like the United Way of Orange County, the Rotary Club of Orange, the Service League of Orange, Greater Orange Area Literacy Services, Salvation Army of Orange and Orange County Texas Exes.

Awardees will be honored at a November banquet in Beaumont, hosted by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Beaumont Enterprise.