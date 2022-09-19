Check out Scarecrow Festival dates, details planned at Shangri La Gardens

This year’s Scarecrow Festival takes place Oct. 11 through Nov. 5 at Shangri La Gardens.

The 2022 editions features dozens of unique scarecrow designs, fall flowering displays, thousands of pumpkins and autumn decorations displayed throughout Shangri La Gardens.

Created by talented people from community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and families, scarecrow designs range from funny to clever to wacky and weird

“The Scarecrow Festival is a great way to celebrate the changing season and see what talented members of the community can create with repurposed and recycled materials as well as a heap of imagination,” organizers said.

“Scarecrow exhibits are always innovative, inspiring and kind to their world! As always, Shangri La Garden’s theme focuses on environmentally friendly scarecrows.”

Organizers stress that Autumn Fair is the last day (Nov. 5) of the Scarecrow Festival, and a day of family harvest fun at Shangri La Gardens.

Family friendly are planned.

Names of winners and participants as well as images from the contest will be posted on Shangri La’s website.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Shangri La Gardens is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday FREE of charge from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Last entry is at 4:30 p.m.

For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.