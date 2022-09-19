Average Texas gas prices rise in last week; see where trend compares to U.S.

With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said while some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline.

“However, this week could change the downward trend,” he said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 27.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 33 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.

“With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped,” De Haan said.

“West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.49/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69/g, a difference of $2.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today.

The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.17/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

• San Antonio – $3.08/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

• Austin – $3.16/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 19, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 19, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

September 19, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 19, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 19, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

September 19, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 19, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 19, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

September 19, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

September 19, 2012: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)