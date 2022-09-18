ADOPT A PET — Beautiful pitbull terrier Cookie is ready for YOU

Published 12:08 am Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

Cookie is at the West Orange Animal Shelter. Call 409-883-3468.

If you love sweet stuff, you will surely love this sweet girl named — you guessed it — Cookie!

She is a low-key, beautiful pitbull terrier probably under 2 years old who absolutely LOVES getting sugar, get it?

She will stay by your side forever as long as the kisses and belly rubs keep coming.

Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet girl, or even go by for a visit.

She’s located at the West Orange Animal Shelter behind the West Orange Police/Fire Department.

Call 409-883-3468 for more information.

