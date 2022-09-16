Nearly 100 pounds of pot seized from Italian luxury vehicle following Orange stop

An Italian luxury car driver seemingly headed to the East Coast ran into an abrupt jailhouse stop in Orange County thanks to alert Orange County Sheriff’s Office interaction, authorities said.

Highway Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo Thursday on Interstate 10 after observing several traffic violations, police said.

“During the investigation, detectives noticed what appeared to be a large amount of marijuana in plain view while speaking to the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Malika Patterson,” an OCSO release said.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and detectives located a bulk amount of packaged marijuana inside of numerous plastic totes and suitcases. Authorities said that totaled approximately 99 pounds.

After an investigation, it was determined the marijuana was headed to the areas of Georgia and Maryland.

“It is also believed that the suspect was utilizing stolen and fraudulent identifications to further the criminal activities,” according to the OCSO. “Numerous checks and credit cards with various names and addresses were located, and this information has been referred to Georgia and Maryland officials for further investigation.”

As of Friday morning, Patterson was jailed for possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, which is a second degree felony.

She is listed as a Lawrenceville, Georgia, resident.