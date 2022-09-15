VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cards battle Lady Bears in two-night tilt

LITTLE CYPRESS _ It took two nights and a great match to finish up the District 22-4A volleyball battle between the Bridge City Lady Cardinals and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears at LC-M High School.

After the Lady Cardinals won the first game Tuesday night and were leading in the second first game on Tuesday night, the power went out at LC-M and the remainder of the match was shifted to Wednesday.

The Lady Cardinals wound up getting a two-game lead before the Lady Bears rallied to force a fifth game. Bridge City was able to walk away with the victory, winning 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 15-25, 15-6.

Demi Carter led the Lady Cardinals with 24 kills to go along with 13 digs and 12 aces.

Anna Kelly notched 21 kills and had six digs and three aces. Taryn Doiron had a whopping 33 assists and had 11 kills and seven digs.

Cambree LaComb claimed 23 assists and 13 digs. Lexi Nugier collected 30 digs while Makenna Carey contributed six kills, five digs and two aces.

Vidor

SILSBEE – It was a nice road trip for the Vidor Lady Pirates in District 22-4A volleyball play as they took down the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23.

Rylee Sherman had nine kills, a block and an ace for the Lady Pirates.

Brilie Cornelison notched five kills and three aces. Jaden Lee had five kills and an ace. Laikyn Brodnax and Madison Jones had four kills apiece while Carlie Abbott had four aces.

Orangefield

WARREN – Making key plays down the stretch, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats upped their district mark to 2-0 with a nail-biting 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 14-25, 16-14 road victory against the Warren Lady Warriors.

Mackenzie Haley paced the Lady Bobcats attack with 13 kills, while Harleigh Rawls had nine and Greenlea Oldham eight.

Haley led the way with a whopping 25 digs on defense. Libby Thurman notched 17 digs with Rawls collecting 16.

Brianna Moore set up the offense well with 24 assists and Rawls chimed in with 16.

Oldham powered her way to five blocks while Lela Francis had two. Thurman led the team with four aces.

The Lady Bobcats opened district play with some flair with a tight 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 17-25, 15-12 victory over the Kirbyville Lady Wildcats.

Haley led the offense with 19 kills, while Oldham notched 12.

Moore put together 28 assists while Rawls had 16.

Thurman led the way with 17 digs, with Haley contributing 14 and Rawls and Kaylea Gravett adding 12 apiece.

Haley and Kylie Mouton had three blocks apiece and Francis had two. Hannah Block notched three aces while Gravett and Kaitlyn Jenkins had two apiece.