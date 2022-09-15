LC-M team tennis squad racks up victories in Bridge City

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M’s Ella Stephenson prepares to serve as doubles partner Keylie Washburn stands by to get ready. (Photo courtesy LC-M Tennis)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville tennis team competed against Bridge City in their second match of the season, and the Bears walked away with an 11-8 win.

LC-M Boys Doubles Winners were Bryn Parry and Alex Le.

Girls Doubles Winners were Chloe Henry and Christine Qi, Keylie Washburn and Ella Stephenson.

Boys Singles Winners were Bryn Parry, Phoenix Smith and Alex Le. Girls Singles Winners were Rachel Ammean, Ella Roy, Chloe Henry, Christine Qi, and Keylie Washburn.

There were some hard-fought matches, most of which went into a tiebreaker.

Every member contributed to this win.

 

More High School Sports

Coach Ashlee Peevey breaks down Lady Bobcats strong start, star performances

VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cards battle Lady Bears in two-night tilt

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s 3-sport threat Chrissy Joseph shares key to success during busy year

After tough 0-3 start, Vidor coach stresses Pirates remain “a really good football team”

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar