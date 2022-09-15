LC-M team tennis squad racks up victories in Bridge City

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville tennis team competed against Bridge City in their second match of the season, and the Bears walked away with an 11-8 win.

LC-M Boys Doubles Winners were Bryn Parry and Alex Le.

Girls Doubles Winners were Chloe Henry and Christine Qi, Keylie Washburn and Ella Stephenson.

Boys Singles Winners were Bryn Parry, Phoenix Smith and Alex Le. Girls Singles Winners were Rachel Ammean, Ella Roy, Chloe Henry, Christine Qi, and Keylie Washburn.

There were some hard-fought matches, most of which went into a tiebreaker.

Every member contributed to this win.