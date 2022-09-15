Little Cypress-Mauriceville STAAR test students honored for perfect scores; see the names

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees recognized those students who had a perfect score on one or more of their STAAR tests from the 2021-2022 school year.

The fun spotlights took place at the regular board meeting this week.

“This is a great accomplishment — one that requires hard work, dedication and focus,” a district release said.

Those honored included:

• 3rd Grade Reading: Bria Childress, Natalia Hernandez, Kirk Jowell

• 5th Grade Math: Marren Crawford

• 5th Grade Reading: Marren Crawford, Ava Shugart

• 7th Grade Reading: Morgan Haynes

• 8th Grade Math: Aubrey Temple

• English II: Rayna Christy, Sarah Howell

• Algebra I: Eden Frenzel