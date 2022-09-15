Little Cypress-Mauriceville STAAR test students honored for perfect scores; see the names

Published 12:06 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Orange Leader

Those pictured, front row, from left, include Kirk Jowell, Morgan Haynes, Bria Childress, Marren Crawford, back row, Eden Frenzel, Sarah Howell, Rayna Christy, Aubrey Temple and Ava Shugart. Natalia Hernandez is not pictured. (Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees recognized those students who had a perfect score on one or more of their STAAR tests from the 2021-2022 school year.

The fun spotlights took place at the regular board meeting this week.

“This is a great accomplishment — one that requires hard work, dedication and focus,” a district release said.

Those honored included:

• 3rd Grade Reading: Bria Childress, Natalia Hernandez, Kirk Jowell

• 5th Grade Math: Marren Crawford

• 5th Grade Reading: Marren Crawford, Ava Shugart

• 7th Grade Reading: Morgan Haynes

• 8th Grade Math: Aubrey Temple

• English II: Rayna Christy, Sarah Howell

• Algebra I: Eden Frenzel

