Little Cypress-Mauriceville STAAR test students honored for perfect scores; see the names
Published 12:06 am Thursday, September 15, 2022
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees recognized those students who had a perfect score on one or more of their STAAR tests from the 2021-2022 school year.
The fun spotlights took place at the regular board meeting this week.
“This is a great accomplishment — one that requires hard work, dedication and focus,” a district release said.
Those honored included:
• 3rd Grade Reading: Bria Childress, Natalia Hernandez, Kirk Jowell
• 5th Grade Math: Marren Crawford
• 5th Grade Reading: Marren Crawford, Ava Shugart
• 7th Grade Reading: Morgan Haynes
• 8th Grade Math: Aubrey Temple
• English II: Rayna Christy, Sarah Howell
• Algebra I: Eden Frenzel