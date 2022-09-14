Former West Orange-Stark star K.J. Miller sets all-time Mary-Hardin Baylor receptions record

Former West Orange-Stark standout K.J. Miller continues to re-write the record books at Mary-Hardin Baylor.

Miller hauled in nine catches for 109 yards in the Crusaders tough 28-24 loss to Wisconsin Whitewater over the weekend.

However, with his big outing, Miller became the all-time leader in receptions at the school with 156.

He only needed two receptions going in to set the new mark.

“It’s still sort of surreal to become the school’s all-time leading receiver,” said Miller. “I was more focused on trying to get the win than a personal record though. Looking back on it, it is a tremendous accomplishment and something to be proud of when you look at it down the road.”

Miller and his Crusader teammates are now trying to rebound after a tough loss and saw their 21-game winning streak come to an end.

“It was a tough loss but we’re ready to bounce back,” said Miller. “We usually meet these guys in the playoffs down the road and hopefully we’’ have an opportunity to play them again.”

Looking to finish off a wonderful run as a Crusader, Miller was named to the D3football.com Preseason All-America Team.

Miller, a senior return specialist and slot back, earned three all-America awards last season as the Cru went on to win the National Championship. He was also an all-region and all-conference selection, earning American Southwest Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

Miller set new program records for single-game receptions (12) and single-season receptions (76) in 2021 and finished with 976 yards receiving. He totaled 25 punt returns for 626 yards and a pair of scores. Miller also added four kickoff returns for 60 yards.

“The honors are always good, but it is all about helping the team any way I can,” said Miller. “I learned that playing as a Mustang. No one person is ever bigger than the team. That’s what we live by here at Mary-Hardin Baylor. We all buy in and we love to win.”

Miller is searching for “One For The Thumb” as he will look to be a part of another Mary-Hardin Baylor Crusaders National Championship squad after getting two national title rings with the NCAA Division III school located in Belton.

Miller will be on a quest as well for a fifth ring after he picked up a pair of Class 4A Division II State Championship rings at WO-S in 2015 and 2016.

The Crusaders won national titles in 2021 and 2018, going a perfect 15-0 in both seasons.

Without a doubt, Miller played key roles in both national titles.

During the 2018 championship season, Miller hauled in 51 catches for 622 yards and five TDs to make the All-ASC Second Team Offense. He brought back three punt returns for scores and averaged 23.8 yards a return.