Texas Travel Information Center prepares Orange U ready for Fall for October

Officials with The Texas Travel Information Center in Orange announced they will begin limited on-site events again.

“This will give each of you an opportunity to set up here at the TIC in Orange to meet and talk to our visitors as they enter Texas on Interstate 10,” a release from the center said. “We will start off slow and limit the first event to only three partners each day. This will provide room to space out in our lobby for both social distancing and better visibility by our guests.”

The first event is “Orange U ready for Fall” and we will be held over a two-week period Oct. 10 through Oct. 22.

Those interested in setting up in Orange are asked to e-mail Glenn.Weathington@txdot.gov to check availability of that date.

Weathington is a certified professional travel counselor in the Travel Information Division of the Texas Department of Transportation.

For more information, call 409-883-9416.