Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Orange Leader

Some of Orangefield High School's top debaters include (not in order) Calvin Kelly, Aiden Taylor, Major Copeland, Colton Myers and Gracie Cross. (courtesy photo)

Nearly a dozen Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic Saturday.

Local winners and top performers included:

  • Calvin Kelly – 2nd place novice division;
  • Aiden Taylor – 3rd place varsity division;
  • Major Copeland – 4th place varsity division;
  • Colton Myers – 6th place novice division; and
  • Gracie Cross – 6th place varsity division.

School officials said other debaters include Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia and Howard McBride.

Orangefield High School debaters competed recently at the West Hardin High. (courtesy photo)

 

More News

Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

Texas Travel Information Center prepares Orange U ready for Fall for October

Engineer returns to high school to encourage next generation students

25 years after mother’s murder, Emily Ross launches Sugie Lane Foundation supporting domestic abuse victims

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar