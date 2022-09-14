Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet
Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Nearly a dozen Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic Saturday.
Local winners and top performers included:
- Calvin Kelly – 2nd place novice division;
- Aiden Taylor – 3rd place varsity division;
- Major Copeland – 4th place varsity division;
- Colton Myers – 6th place novice division; and
- Gracie Cross – 6th place varsity division.
School officials said other debaters include Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia and Howard McBride.