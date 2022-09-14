Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces life-saving safety donation to K9 Phoenix

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced today that K9 Phoenix is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Phoenix’s vest is sponsored by National Police Association and will be embroidered

with “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.” Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest, established in 2009, has a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 .lbs and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.