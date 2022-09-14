Growing tropical depression heading into Caribbean this weekend

Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Orange Leader

A tropical depression developed in the central Atlantic Wednesday morning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service, it’s expected to become a tropical storm later today or Thursday. If it does, it would be given the name Fiona.

The depression is expected to move into the Caribbean this weekend.

There is a large degree of uncertainty with regards to where TD7 will track next week, but the current long range forecast is for the storm to curve northwest into the central Bahamas.

More News

Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

Texas Travel Information Center prepares Orange U ready for Fall for October

Engineer returns to high school to encourage next generation students

Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar