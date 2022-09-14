Engineer returns to high school to encourage next generation students

Do high school students think much about life after graduation?

Former OHS graduate and Lamar University electrical engineer graduate Victor Vuong says when he was in high school, he didn’t think about his future much at all.

That is why Vuong took time out of his work schedule to come back and make the answer, “yes.”

As Vuong spoke to Selena Hennigan’s and Ronald Chevalier’s classes, he encouraged students to “remember what your goals are and always be moving towards them.”

He told his story about college and work experiences, as well as walked students through the essentials of preparing college applications.

He encouraged students to make a plan now so they can be prepared to reach their full potential.

Many students shared their personal ideas of a future major and occupation with Vuong. He concluded by sharing additional ways to take advantage of life experiences after graduation.