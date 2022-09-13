Vidor High celebrates Employee of the Month

VIDOR— Vidor High School announced Josh Tauzin as the VHS Employee of the Month.

Tauzin is in his third year at VHS and sixth overall teaching in Vidor ISD.

He teaches Algebra I and has established himself as a respected teacher among colleagues, students and parents.

When he was hired for the position, Tauzin said it was his dream since he was in high school to come back to VHS and teach Algebra.

He credits his own high school Algebra teacher, Jamie Barron, as an inspiration to come back and help students navigate the challenging course.

“It is clear to see he is right where he belongs, and he is making a difference,” according to a Vidor ISD statement.