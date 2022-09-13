Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana.

A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.

Meme loved traveling throughout the country with her beloved husband, Buddy.

She enjoyed cooking for her family. She also loved sports and played basketball for Vinton High School and riding in the Vinton Homecoming Parade.

Survivors include seven grandchildren, Bliss Bujard (Brandi), Triss Bujard, Kriss Paladino (Danny), Cody Winfrey, Whitney Childs (Josh), Tory Merritt, and Sherri Fruge (Jeff); eighteen great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; and was expecting two great-great grandchildren, for a total of 40.

Mrs. Bujard is preceded in death by her husband, Frank (Buddy) Bujard; parents, John and Ada Moreland; only son, Ronnie F. Bujard; only daughter, Donna Lynn Bujard; great grandson, Keagan Timothy McDaniel; along with five brothers, Burl Moreland, Murl Moreland, Jurl Moreland, Murry Moreland, and Donald Moreland.

Funeral services for Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, will be at Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton, Louisiana on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00am, with Rev. Rick Watson officiating.

Visitation will be at Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Visitation will resume at the church on Friday, from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 10:00 am.

Burial will follow at Reed Family Cemetery in Vinton, Louisiana.

We will love and miss our dear grandmother, Pearl (Meme) Bujard.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the care and kindness that Heart of Hospice and Holly Hill Nursing Home showed during Mrs. Bujard’s illness.

Flowers are appreciated and donations can be sent to Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.