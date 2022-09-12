YMBL TOURNEY: Lady Bears get in swatting mood; Bridge City, Orangefield fare well

BEAUMONT — Orange County volleyball teams wrapped up a great run at the YMBL Tournament as a couple teams came away with trophies.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears brought home the first-place trophy after going undefeated.

The Lady Bears defeated Bridge City 2-0 in the championship match.

The Lady Bears also defeated Splendora (2-0), Port Arthur Memorial (2-0), Silsbee (2-0), Hamshire-Fannett (2-0) and Hardin-Jefferson (2-0).

Lady Bears standout Chrissy Joseph was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player. Ava White, Mariah Ammons and Lexi Tubbleville each made the All-Tournament Team.

On Thursday, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals went 2-0 in the tourney, defeating Beaumont United and Vidor.

Against United, Anna Kelly notched 11 kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks. Demi Carter had 10 kills and four aces. Taryn Doiron posted 17 assists, five aces and four kills and Cambree LaComb contributed 14 assists and four digs.

Against Vidor, Carter claimed 11 kills, six digs and three blocks. Doiron notched 14 assists, six aces and five kills. Kelly contributed seven digs, two kills and two aces while Lexi Nugier had seven digs.

Bridge City reached the Championship with wins on Saturday against WO-S (Carter six kills, two blocks; Doiron three kills, three aces, five assists), Lumberton (Demi Carter had 11 kills and two blocks; Anna Kelly four kills, three aces; Taryn Doiron four kills, four aces, two blocks, 13 assists), and Orangefield before losing to LCM in the finals.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats reached the third place game of the YMBL tournament in the large school (red) division. They defeated Livingston 19-25, 25-15, and 15-13 before falling to Bridge City 20-25, 16-25 and Hardin Jefferson 18-25 and 15-25.

Harleigh Rawls had a great game against Livingston with two aces, a block, 16 digs, five kills and 10 assists. Brianna Moore had 17 assists and an ace. Mackenzie Haley had nine kills, while Greenlea Oldham had five. Libby Thurman also had eight digs.

Against Bridge City, Thurman had two aces and eight digs. Moore had two aces, eight digs. Haley had six kills and Kylie Mouton had four.

Against Hardin Jefferson, Greenlea Oldham had two blocks. Haley had five kills. Moore had nine assists and four digs. Thurman and Kaylea Gravett each had seven digs and Thurman added an ace.

The Lady Bobcats received the Sportsmanship award from the YMBL and Senior Mackenzie Haley was named to the All Tournament team.

The Lady Bobcats went 3-0 in the tourney Thursday. They defeated West Orange-Stark 25-11, 25-12, Hamshire-Fannett 25-21, 25-16 and West Brook 25-22, 25-18.