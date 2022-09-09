West Orange-Stark grad and dentist promoted to colonel

Dr. / Lt. Col. Brian Stancoven DDS was promoted to colonel in the Regular Army, Dental Corps. during a ceremony held at Tingay Dental Clinic in Fort Gordon, Georgia.

Stancoven is a 1995 graduate of West Orange-Stark and a 1999 Graduate of Texas A&M.

He attended dental school at UT in San Antonio.

His current assignment is as assistant sirector of the U.S. Army Periodontic Residency program.

Previously, Stancoven has served in Germany; Afghanistan; Fort Bliss, Texas, and at Schoefild Barracks in Hawaii.

Stancoven is a fellow of the American Academy of Periodontology.

In Hawaii, he served as commander of Hawaii Regional Dental Command as well as professor for the dental residency program at Schoefeld Barracks, which is the home of the 25th Infantry Division.

He also commanded the Schofield Barracks Dental Clinic and was instrumental in construction of the newly opened Desmond Doss Health Clinic at Schofield Barracks.

Stancoven is married to Leslie Reimer of Orange and has three daughters: Stella, Elka and Dana.