Gift of Life moving Orange’s Sept. 17 men’s health screenings to new date

In observation of September, National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Gift of Life assembled medical and educational resources from across the region to offer nearly 200 medically underserved men approximately $500 of free healthcare services at the ISTC building in Beaumont on Saturday (Sept. 10).

“Due to the extraordinary opportunity this event presents for Southeast Texas men, Gift of Life has navigated clients from the Orange, Sept. 17 screening to this Saturday’s event,” a statement from Gift of Life reads. “Transportation and gas cards are provided for those with travel assistance needs.”

In November, Gift of Life will “give thanks and blessings of good health” to Southeast Texas men through the Movember Foundation movement that heightens awareness of prostate cancer and other men’s health issues.

Gift of Life will feature a city-wide Movember campaign to increase prostate cancer awareness while also hosting its primary care and prostate cancer screening event at Orange Baptist Hospital.

Additional activities will encourage men to grow their mustaches to spark conversation about men’s health and wellness while raising funds for Gift of Life’s lifesaving medical services and educational outreach.

“We are excited to participate in this innovative movement and provide Thanksgiving blessings for men in Orange who cannot afford insurance or high deductibles,” a statement from Gift of Life reads.