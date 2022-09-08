Trooper Pamela Thomas opening state-of-the-art game room for Orange children and teens; check it out

A new, state-of-the-art game room for kids is opening in Orange and hosting its open house Friday.

“At It Fun Jumps” will offer more than a dozen televisions, a movie room, Xbox, PS5 and bounce houses.

Trooper Pamela Thomas has patrolled Southeast Texas for two decades and has seen a growing need for more opportunities for youth.

“All of my friend’s children have complained that there’s nothing to do in Orange. Well, I’m going to change that,” Thomas said.

As a mother, Trooper Thomas is also increasingly concerned about her children’s safety. She wants to make sure her kids were well cared for and out of harm’s way when they aren’t at home and also wants them to have fun with their friends.

Those thoughts were the inspiration for At It Fun Jumps.

From fun aesthetics that reflect any gamer’s dream room, including oversized comfy gaming chairs and sound equipment, to high-top tables, recliners, a concession stand and even bounce houses, At It Fun Jumps is a place kids can have fun in an informal setting, while parents feel confident their children are safe.

At It Fun Jumps is located at 1607 14th St. in Orange. Its hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 8 p.m.

At It Fun Jumps is hosting an open house Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at its location. There will be refreshments, free game entrance and giveaways.

For more information, call 310-869-7122.

Pamela Thomas became a trooper in 2002 and has received various awards, including the Captain’s Award and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is pursuing her master’s degree. Thomas is married with two teenagers.