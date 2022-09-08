Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying large scale diesel fuel thieves

Published 7:26 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released this photo of two suspected fuel thieves.

VIDOR — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a theft that occurred Saturday at approximately 7:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Terry in the South Vidor area.

Assailants removed a large quantity of diesel out of heavy equipment that was staged on a property.

A trail camera captured images of the two possible suspects.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two male subjects.

If you know the identities of the two males, call 409-883-2612.

