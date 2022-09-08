Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awards students of the month honors

Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of the chamber)

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded Grant Hale as Bridge City Student of the Month.

Pictured with Hale are Principal Tim Woolley, Counselor Lisa Huckaby, Bridge City Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly, parents Amanda and Ryan Hale, grandmother Vonnie Tyler and Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer.

(Courtesy of the chamber)

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded Orangfield student Mackenzie Haley as Orangfield’s September Student of the Month.

Accompanying Haley are grandparents Dennis O’Quinn, Larry and Kathy Perio, Superintendant Shawn Mcalpin, Principal Ray Wrinkle, counselor Crissa Bonnin and Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer.

