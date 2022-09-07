VOLLEYBALL: Defending champs Lady Cardinals get off to nice district start, Lady Bobcats roll

SILSBEE – The two-time defending District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals got off to a great start of the district season by sweeping the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 in their district opener.

Anna Kelly notched 10 kills, two aces and two blocks for the Lady Cardinals.

Taryn Doiron put together 17 assists to go along with eight kills and four aces.

Demi Carter tallied seven kills, three aces and two blocks while Cambree LaComb collected 10 assists.

In other 22-4A action the Vidor Lady Pirates got off to a nice start, defeating the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-9, 25-9, 25-9.

* * *

OF girls

EVADALE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats swept the Evadale Lady Rebels 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 in non-district volleyball action at Rebel Gym.

Greenlea Oldham powered her way to 12 kills and three blocks for the Lady Bobcats while Mackenzie Haley contributed seven kills.

Brianna Moore collected 18 assists while Harleigh Rawls had seven.

Rawls led the way with 12 digs while Haley contributed nine and Libby Thurman eight. Moore and Kaitlyn Jenkins each posted three aces.