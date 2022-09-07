Lamar State College Orange agreement creates quicker, cheaper path to Stephen F. Austin State University degree

Leaders at Lamar State College Orange and Stephen F. Austin State University have reaffirmed an agreement guaranteeing credits earned at LSCO seamlessly transfer to SFA for students wanting to complete a bachelor degree.

LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson and SFA Interim President Dr. Steve Westbrook met today at LSCO’s campus to reaffirm the 2019 Articulation Agreement.

Additionally, the two presidents met with local superintendents and representatives from Bridge City ISD, Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD, Orangefield ISD, Vidor ISD and West Orange-Cove CISD to discuss how dual credits that students complete with LSCO will easily transfer to SFA.

Johnson said the partnership is one that benefits all of Southeast Texas.

“We thank Dr. Steve Westbrook for his vision and teamwork on this issue, which allows us to transform lives and create a bright, Orange – and purple – future for our local students,” Johnson said.

According to Westbrook, the partnership has been a win-win.

“The ease with which LSCO students can transfer to become Lumberjacks at SFA has created a great way for students in the Orange area to earn their four-year degree faster and at a lower cost,” he said. “That is the why this relationship is so important.”

Read more here about the Articulation Agreement first signed between the two schools in 2019.

Lamar State College Orange is part of the Texas State University System. Additional member institutions include Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Sul Ross State University, Texas State University, Lamar Institute of Technology and Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Enrolling approximately 12,000 students, Stephen F. Austin State University offers more than 80 undergraduate majors and 120 areas of study within six colleges – business, education, fine arts, forestry and agriculture, liberal and applied arts, and sciences and mathematics.

SFA leaders say the school provides the academic breadth of a state university with the personalized attention of a private school.