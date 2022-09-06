VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cats, Pirates impressive in non-district play

ORANGFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats turned back the Woodville Lady Eagles 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 in non-district volleyball action.

Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with seven kills, while Kylie Mouton and Lela Francis had five apiece.

Haley notched a team-high 12 digs, while Harleigh Rawls and Kaylea Gravett each had 10.

Brianna Moore claimed 16 assists, with Rawls collecting 13. Gravett chimed in with four aces while Haley had two. Mouton contributed three blocks.

Vidor girls

VIDOR – The Vidor Lady Pirates took down the Deweyville Lady Pirates 25-18, 25-5, 25-18 in non-district action.

Brilie Cornelison paced Vidor with six kills and four aces. Riley Sherman had five kills and Jaden Lee had two. Carlie Abbott produced four aces.

BC girls

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals fell to the Nederland Lady Bulldogs in non-district play with Nederland walking away with victories of 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.