PHOTO GALLERY — Check out Lamar State College Orange staff, faculty recognized for “Excellence”
Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Lamar State College Orange is celebrating this year’s NISOD Excellence Award winners.
Each year, LSCO awards certain faculty and staff members the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.
The award program was established in 1991 to provide member colleges with an opportunity to recognize faculty and staff doing extraordinary work on their campuses.
Since then, more than 25,000 recipients have been honored with the award by their colleges.
This year’s recipients (staff members) include:
Amy Brister, dual credit coordinator
Alicia Lloyd, director of learning technology and student success
Jennifer Petitjean, web administrator
Elizabeth Pressler, gator success center specialist
This year’s recipients (faculty members) include:
Stacy DeMontmollin, adjunct technical; dental assisting instructor
Audrey Ewer, adjunct academic; government, sociology and psychology instructor
Cheryl January, full-time technical; process technology/instrumentation program director