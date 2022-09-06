Cardinal Cross Country Classic includes Orange County 1-2-3 finish; check out the results

Published 12:04 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Van Wade

Vidor’s Andrew Fawcett and Branson Healy finished first and third at the Bridge City Cross Country Classic Saturday at Claiborne Park. (Photo courtesy Vidor Cross Country)

VIDOR – Cross Country runners fended off the weather elements to run well at the Bridge City Cardinal Cross Country Classic at Claiborne Park Saturday.

In the boys 4A-and-Under Division, Orange County had a 1-2-3 finish.

Vidor’s Andrew Fawcett covered the three-mile terrain in 18 minutes, 18.53 seconds to capture top medalist honors.

Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez was second with a 18:28.40, and Vidor’s Branson Healy was third with a 19:12.74.

Livingston won the boys team title.

In the Girls 4A-and-Under Division, Hamshire-Fannett’s Adison Richard ran the two-mile course in 12:54.52 to nab the gold medal. Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher was second with a 13:45.49.

Livingston also brought home the team crown in the girls division.

There were 77 runners in the boys field.

Tanner Sullivan led Orangefield, placing fifth with a 19:25.95. He was followed by Bobcats teammates Carson Worthy (9th, 19:53.27), Ty Butler (11th, 19:57.81), Timothy Trammell (14th, 20:21.26) and Leyton Loft (28th, 22:12.86).

Behind Fawcett and Healy for Vidor were teammates with Michael Hiush (16th, 20:38.40), Gaige Hartfield (26th, 21:52.44), Kaiden Whitman (36th, 23:51.66) and Alex Bryant (37th, 23:55.33).

Behind Hernandez for the Cardinals were Kerwin Dominguez (15th, 20:36.29), Samuel Richey (33rd, 23:28.60) and Brady Simmons (34th, 23:46.52).

Keiffer Reed led LC-M, placing 22nd at 21:13.86. He was followed by fellow Bears Jonathan Ly (25th, 21:29.30), Derek Lopez (29th, 22:13.38) and Marshal Brause (38th, 23:56.22).

On the girls’ side there were 67 runners in the field.

Kendal Sullivan paced Orangefield, placing third with a 14:07.64. She was followed by Lady Bobcats teammates Aubree Beck (20th, 15:20.54), Sadie Malagarie (22nd, 15:49.78), Kadee English (25th, 16:05.66), Jocelyn Hernandez (31st, 16:37.84) and Natalie Black (40th, 17:39.35).

Kendra Long nabbed ninth for Vidor, running a 14:42.15. She was followed by teammates Macie Dial (10th, 14:43.05), Hope Dilley (26th, 16:20.31) and Kenzie Hodges (30th, 16:36.38).

Ava Anderson finished seventh for Bridge City, running a 14:32.71, while teammate Kaelyn Guillory was 3nd with a 16:40.71.

Behind Fisher for LC-M were teammates Karlie Seymour (21st, 15:48.56) and Haelee Fitzhugh (35th, 17:25.92).

West Orange-Stark’s Jordynn Patton was 39th with a 17:35.20.

In the girls 6A-5A Girls Division, Port Neches-Groves’ Morgan Campbell took first-place, running the three-mile course in 20:29.15. The Lady Indians also won the girls team title.

In the 6A-5A Boys Division, Barbers Hill’s Tanner Moser won with a 17:06.62. Barbers Hill boys also took the team title.

