Cardinal Cross Country Classic includes Orange County 1-2-3 finish; check out the results

VIDOR – Cross Country runners fended off the weather elements to run well at the Bridge City Cardinal Cross Country Classic at Claiborne Park Saturday.

In the boys 4A-and-Under Division, Orange County had a 1-2-3 finish.

Vidor’s Andrew Fawcett covered the three-mile terrain in 18 minutes, 18.53 seconds to capture top medalist honors.

Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez was second with a 18:28.40, and Vidor’s Branson Healy was third with a 19:12.74.

Livingston won the boys team title.

In the Girls 4A-and-Under Division, Hamshire-Fannett’s Adison Richard ran the two-mile course in 12:54.52 to nab the gold medal. Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher was second with a 13:45.49.

Livingston also brought home the team crown in the girls division.

There were 77 runners in the boys field.

Tanner Sullivan led Orangefield, placing fifth with a 19:25.95. He was followed by Bobcats teammates Carson Worthy (9th, 19:53.27), Ty Butler (11th, 19:57.81), Timothy Trammell (14th, 20:21.26) and Leyton Loft (28th, 22:12.86).

Behind Fawcett and Healy for Vidor were teammates with Michael Hiush (16th, 20:38.40), Gaige Hartfield (26th, 21:52.44), Kaiden Whitman (36th, 23:51.66) and Alex Bryant (37th, 23:55.33).

Behind Hernandez for the Cardinals were Kerwin Dominguez (15th, 20:36.29), Samuel Richey (33rd, 23:28.60) and Brady Simmons (34th, 23:46.52).

Keiffer Reed led LC-M, placing 22nd at 21:13.86. He was followed by fellow Bears Jonathan Ly (25th, 21:29.30), Derek Lopez (29th, 22:13.38) and Marshal Brause (38th, 23:56.22).

On the girls’ side there were 67 runners in the field.

Kendal Sullivan paced Orangefield, placing third with a 14:07.64. She was followed by Lady Bobcats teammates Aubree Beck (20th, 15:20.54), Sadie Malagarie (22nd, 15:49.78), Kadee English (25th, 16:05.66), Jocelyn Hernandez (31st, 16:37.84) and Natalie Black (40th, 17:39.35).

Kendra Long nabbed ninth for Vidor, running a 14:42.15. She was followed by teammates Macie Dial (10th, 14:43.05), Hope Dilley (26th, 16:20.31) and Kenzie Hodges (30th, 16:36.38).

Ava Anderson finished seventh for Bridge City, running a 14:32.71, while teammate Kaelyn Guillory was 3nd with a 16:40.71.

Behind Fisher for LC-M were teammates Karlie Seymour (21st, 15:48.56) and Haelee Fitzhugh (35th, 17:25.92).

West Orange-Stark’s Jordynn Patton was 39th with a 17:35.20.

In the girls 6A-5A Girls Division, Port Neches-Groves’ Morgan Campbell took first-place, running the three-mile course in 20:29.15. The Lady Indians also won the girls team title.

In the 6A-5A Boys Division, Barbers Hill’s Tanner Moser won with a 17:06.62. Barbers Hill boys also took the team title.