See details of Orange County Community Food Drive planned next week
Published 8:34 am Monday, September 5, 2022
An Orange County Community Food Drive is planned next week.
The event takes places at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16.
Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.
The effort benefits several Orange County food pantries:
- Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance
- Mission Office, First Baptist Church Orange
- Orange Christian Services
- The Salvation Army of Orange
- United Christian Care Center of Vidor
The volunteer program is organized in partnership with United Way of Orange County.