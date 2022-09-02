Stark Museum of Art Playdate program returns for community

The Stark Museum of Art is announced the return of our SMA Playdate program for children ages 5 and under and their grown-ups.

Beginning Sept. 9, this free monthly program is held on the second Friday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Walter G. Riedel III Education Center at the Stark Museum of Art.

“Little artists and their grown-ups will enjoy hands-on learning opportunities during this program, including storytelling, imaginative play and art-making with an emphasis on building fine motor skills,” a museum release touts.

Each month features a new art-inspired story and activity to help little artists and grown-ups engage with a work of art at the Stark Museum of Art.

Jennifer Dickinson, museum education director, said this is a beloved program that shifted to a kit-based model during the height of the pandemic for the safety of children and families.

“We cannot wait to welcome our little artists and their grown-ups back into the studio for monthly art-making and art-inspired play,” she said.

SMA Playdates will be held on the second Friday of the month from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. September 2022 through May 2023. Admission to SMA Playdate is free. For more information, please visit starkmuseum.org.

Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange, and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit starkmuseum.org.