Learning everything available with Orange County, SETX public transportation services

Orange County residents have the opportunity to become more aware of the availability and efficiency of existing public transportation services.

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation and Environmental Division is holding a workshop to inform and educate citizens, health and human services and non-profit agencies on the public transportation services that are available in Southeast Texas.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to learn where public transit services are available within their community and making the best use of our region’s resources,” said Bob Dickinson, transportation and environmental resources director for SETRPC.

Interested participants are invited to attend at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at Orange Public Library, 220 5th St.

The Commission, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation – Public Transportation Division, local governments and interested parties are working on the ongoing efforts to implement goals and objectives listed in the 2022 South East Texas Regional Public Transportation Coordination Plan.

The plan is based on an assessment of the needs of transit dependent population with a special emphasis on older adults, persons with disabilities, persons with low incomes and veterans.

The purpose of this plan is to improve coordination of public transportation services within the three-county region, which includes Orange, Jefferson and Hardin counties.