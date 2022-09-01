Honor society selects Lamar State College Orange student for national scholarship

Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges, selected Lamar State College Orange licensed vocational nursing student Abhijett Joyce as a 2022 Trustmark Workforce Development Scholar.

Joyce receives a $200 scholarship, which is designed to assist active Phi Theta Kappa members navigate the transition from college to the workforce.

Joyce is from Silsbee and is in the process of applying to the college’s Transition to Registered Nursing Program.