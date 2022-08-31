Orangefield, LCM and Bridge City winding down non-district play; see results

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M's Hallie Maddox celebrates a Lady Bears point in non-district play. (Courtesy Photo)

Area volleyball teams are getting closer to their respective district action as they are winding down their non-district slates.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Deweyville Lady Pirates 25-9, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22.

Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with 14 kills while Greenlea Oldham and Kylie Mouton added 10 apiece.

Haley notched 19 digs while Harleigh Rawls had 15 and Hannah Block and Libby Thurman had 13 apiece.

Brianna Moore put together 23 assists and Rawls added 21. Thurman produced four aces while Oldham collected three blocks.

LC-M girls

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears claimed a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 victory over the Anahuac Lady Panthers.

Chrissy Joseph led the Lady Bears with 10 digs, six kills and two aces. Ava White notched 13 digs and eight kills and Halliie Maddox posted 15 assists.

BC girls

HUFFMAN – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals dropped a 25-21, 25-19, 25-10 decision to the Huffman Lady Falcons.

Demi Carter collected 11 kills and four blocks. Taryn Doiron posted 13 assists and four kills. Anna Kelly had nine kills, five digs and two blocks and Cambree LaComb had 10 assists.

