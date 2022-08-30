See the Little Cypress-Mauriceville journalists named All-State Journalism Staff

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

Gabrielle Moore, Camille Kelly and Rayna Christy (Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville juniors Gabrielle Moore, Camille Kelly and Rayna Christy were recently named to the 2022 All-State Journalism Staff.

According to the UIL Director of Journalism Alyssa Boehringer, being named to the All-State Staff is an incredible achievement for any journalism student, and this honor proves these students are among the very best of the best among student journalists in Texas.

All three students are members of the LCM Bear Facts newspaper staff and compete in UIL Journalism.

