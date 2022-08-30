Local cross country runners rack up at Miller Relays, see results

VIDOR — Orange County cross country runners got a nice test at Claiborne Park over the weekend as Bridge City hosted the Rick Miller Relays.

A couple standouts from the area took home first-place medals in the event, as well.

Vidor’s Andrew Fawcett captured first-place in the Boys Class 4A and Under Division, covering the three-mile terrain in 18 minutes, 50.57 seconds.

On the girls’ side, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher claimed the top spot, running the two-mile course in 13 minutes, 6.14 seconds.

There were 60 runners in the boys field and 77 in the girls field.

Top 40 finishes among the Orange County boys, including the Vidor boys behind Fawcett, were Branson Healy (third, 19:17.83) and Michael Hiush (11th, 20:51.04.). Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez nabbed second with a time of 19:12.63. He was followed by teammates Kerwin Dominguez (24th, 22:33.77), Brady Simmons (34th, 24:56.24), Samuel Richey (37th, 25:33.56) and Brayden McRae (38th, 25:48.84).

Timonthy Trammell led the Orangefield boys, placing eighth with a 20:30.63. He was followed by teammates Tanner Sullivan (12th, 21:03.35), Leyton Loft (14th, 21:06.54), Carson Worthy (15th, 21:06.77), Ty Butler (33rd, 24:38.24) and Carson Willis (40th, 26:11.25).

Ethan Hoffpauir paced the LC-M boys, placing 18th with a 21:37.80, followed by teammates Marshal Braus (22nd, 22:05.98), Kieffer Reed (28th, 23:19.22), Jonathan Ly (29th, 23:26.67), Derek Lopez (32nd, 24:36.97) and James Martin (39th, 25:52.81).

The Livingston boys won the team crown.

On the girls side in the top 40, Jenna Hallman was 27th for LC-M with a 16:39.69 and teammate Karlie Seymour was 37th with a 17:37.58.

Kendall Sullivan led the Orangefield Lady Bobcats, finishing eighth with a time of 14:51.79. She was followed by teammates Sadie Malagarie (19th, 15:56.65), Kadee English (24th, 16:27.40), Aubree Beck (30th, 16:49.21), Jocelyn Hernandez (33rd, 17:18.14) and Madison Trammell (35th, 17:29.61).

Ava Anderson paced the Bridge City Lady Cardinals, nabbing seventh with a 14:47.65, followed by teammates Raena Lyda (26th, 16:36.29) and Kaelyn Guillory (28th, 16:44.75).

May Dial led Vidor, claiming 11th with a 15:05.13 followed by teammates Cheyenne Jones (23rd, 16:19.76) and Hope Dilley (25th, 16:33.05).

Carlysia Semien was 34th for West Orange-Stark, running a 17:25.86.

The Livingston girls won the team title.

In the boys 5A-6A Division, Lumberton’s Beau Waldrep won with a time of 17:50.95.

In the girls 5A-6A race, Port Neches-Groves’ Morgan Campbell won with a time of 12:51.73. New Caney Porter won the team title.