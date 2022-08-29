Lady Bobcats shine at own tourney as district play nears; Bridge City battles in Dayton

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up their own Lady Bobcat Tournament Saturday with style, bringing home the Championship trophy.

Orangefield battled first with Hamshire Fannett, winning 18-25, 25-21, 15-13, and then defeated Buna 25-18, 15-25, 15-13) to advance to the Orange Bracket Championship.

The Lady Bobcats finished the day undefeated and captured the Orange Bracket Championship for the second year in a row, defeating Hamshire-Fannett 25-21, 25-16. 25-21 and 25-16. Greenlea Oldham had two blocks and four kills, Kylie Mouton had a team high seven kills on seven attempts, and Kaitlyn Jenkins and Libby Thurman each had two aces.

On Friday, the Lady Bobcats downed the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-10, 25-7, 25-6.

Kylie Mouton had five kills and Greenlea Oldham four. Brianna Moore and Harleigh Rawls had nine assists apiece. Mackenzie Haley had five digs and Rawls three. Hannah Block notched seven aces while Kaylea Gravett had four.

BC girls

DAYTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals competed in the Dayton Tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Cardinals defeated host Dayton 25-17, 25-17.

Demi Carter posted 10 kills and four aces. Taryn Doiron notched 12 assists and five kills and Makenna Knight had eight digs, four kills and an ace.

The Lady Cardinals dropped a 25-17, 25-21 decision to Hardin.

Anna Kelly had six digs, three kills and three aces. Carter claimed four kills and two blocks. Doiron posted six assists, four kills and three aces and Cambree LaComb had six assists.

Bridge City nipped Hardin-Jefferson 25-23, 25-23.

Carter had eight kills, four blocks and four digs. Doiron claimed 11 assists, six kills and two aces. Kelly notched six kills, four digs and two aces and LaComb had six assists and three aces.