Bridge City man arrested after burglary, pursuit in Newton County

Published 1:30 pm Monday, August 29, 2022

By Orange Leader

DEWEYVILLE — A local man faces numerous charges, including vehicle burglary and evading arrest following a weekend apprehension.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, police were called at 4:07 a.m. Friday.

Authorities were told someone just drove off in a complainant’s Dodge Dually from a home in the 1300 block of CR 4203 in Deweyville.

Sheriff’s office deputies took Carlton Dale Wolford, 37, from Bridge City, into custody after a short vehicle pursuit.

Wolford was arraigned Saturday and charged with the following offenses:

  • Evading arrest; bond $15,000;
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle; bond $7,500;
  • Three counts of burglary of a vehicle; bond $5,000 each.

