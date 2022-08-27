Battlin’ Bears and Hawks go at it on Day two

PORT ARTHUR – It took two days for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears to dispatch of the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks but the Bears made it look easy, rolling to a 35-0 victory at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium Friday.

The Bears and the Hawks played almost a full quarter with the Bears leading 7-0 in Beaumont Thursday night before ugly weather canceled it.

The Bears controlled Hardin-Jefferson for the entire first quarter Thursday and it continued on the trip to Port Arthur Friday.

The Bears (1-0) piled up 529 yards of total offense, 293 yards coming on the ground and 246 more in the air.

The LC-M defense stifled the Hawks (0-1) at every turn, limiting them to 58 total yards and three first downs. Hardin-Jefferson did not cross midfield until the fourth quarter.

LC-M scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to cruise into the half with a 28-0 edge.

Quarterback Dean Reynolds scored on a five-yard keeper to push it to 14-0 with 10:238 in the half.

Reynolds found receiver Elijah Allison for a 10-yard touchdown toss, pushing it to 21-0 nwith 5:55 in the half.

Da’Marion Morris capped off the half with a five-yard touchdown gallop with 0:55 in the half.

Jonah Fuller scored the final touchdown of the game with a four-yard touchdown run with 10:41 remaining.

On Thursday, lightning strikes delayed the game six times, as after each close strike, 30 more minutes were put on the clock for the teams to wait. Finally a torrential rain that went on for more than an hour sealed it.

The Bears were outgaining the Hawks 183-7 when play ended.

A few penalties, a turnover and a missed field kept more points off the board for the Bears.

Senior running back Morris had a huge start as he zipped through the Hawks defense for 108 yards on just nine carries.

Reynolds completed 4-of-7 passes for 64 yards with receiver Isiah Picard hauling in two receptions for 30 yards.

The Hawks offense sputtered. Quarterback Carter Mouton was 2-of-7 for four yards and was picked off. The H-J running game mustered just three yards on four carries.

The Bears wasted no time hitting paydirt on the game’s first series, marching 70 yards in seven plays. Morris was the main instigator as he carried five times for 70 yards, including a 58-yard sprint down the right sideline before he cut back up the middle of the field, getting all the way to the Hawks 6.

Three plays later Reynolds plowed his way off right tackle for a two-yard touchdown keeper, making it 7-0 with 9:48 in the first quarter after kicker Danyon Kraft booted the extra-point.

LC-M defensive back Jonah Fuller picked off a Mouton pass to give the Bears the leather at the Hawk 44 with 8:20 in the first quarter. A 20-yard dash by Morris got the Bears to the H-J 24, but the Hawks defense held firm, and a Kraft 33-yard field goal attempt went to the left of the goalposts as LC-M came away empty with 6:40 in the first quarter.

The Bears drove from their own 41 to the H-J 13, but the Hawks plopped on a fumble at the 5 after stripping Fuller with 3:39 in the first quarter.

The Bears will face West Orange-Stark at Bridge City’s Larry Ward Stadium Thursday in their annual Orange Bowl battle.