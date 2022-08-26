Car crash into Orange substation causes “extensive damage,” power outage

Published 9:39 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By Orange Leader

A single car crash at a substation in Orange resulted in more than 800 customers out of power, Entergy Texas announced Friday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Friday.

Crews are on site and working to restore power as quickly as possible.

For more information on the outage and restoration time, view this outage map.

Due to extensive damage, crews will continue to make long-term repairs to the substation. Customers may experience interruptions over the next few days, but we will work to minimize disruptions.

