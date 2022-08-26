Another West Orange-Cove CISD board member earns Master Trustee status

Published 12:24 am Friday, August 26, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of WOCCISD)

WEST ORANGE — At the recent the West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD board meeting, the board recognized trustee Tricia Stroud for completing the Leadership TASB course of study.

Upon successful completion of the course of study, the recognition of Master Trustee is bestowed.

WOCCISD is privileged to have three Master Trustees on its school board.

Linda Platt-Bryant, Ruth Hancock and Stroud.

“Congratulations, Tricia Stroud, and thank you for your commitment to the students of WOCCISD,” a district statement read.

