AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape

ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow.

The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.

The wood-boarded garden along 37th Street serves more than just beauty. Ardoin designed that garden to keep excess water from the street drainage from overflowing onto his lawn.

The tall Mexican Petunias in that bed provide constantly beautiful purple blooms.

Ardoin moved to Orange from Atlanta, Georgia, for a position in the transportation industry. His choice for a home on Bowling Lane enabled him to walk to work each day. He has since retired and spends considerable time keeping his property beautiful.

Keep Orange County Beautiful recognizes and applauds the work Ardoin has done to improve his neighborhood and the western edge of the City of Orange as it transitions into an industrial park on Tulane Road in Orange County.

Sandra Hoke, a member of KOCB’s Board of Directors, presented Ardoin with the Summer 2022 Beautification Award Aug. 18.

Many people don’t even know 37th Street exists. It starts at Robert’s Steak House and Meat Market in Pinehurst and crosses Strickland Drive south to the railroad tracks. Along the way, the city of Pinehurst is on the left and the City of Orange on the right, then it turns into Orange on both sides, then Orange County on the right.

The road makes a left at the railroad tracks and turns into West Masonic Drive in front of Madison Lodge #126 Masons Lodge. Then under highway 87 overpass, turning into South Avenue in West Orange it continues between the railroad tracks and Walmart.

When the street crosses Adams Bayou, it becomes Main Street – back into the City of Orange, and continues on until it ends at Lamar State College Orange.

Keep Orange County Beautiful is a registered D/B/A for Gateway Cities Proud – Southeast Texas Inc., a Texas non-profit corporation. KOCB has been active in Orange County since 1997 with a mission expressed as “Trees & Trash” – more trees, less trash.

You can learn more at kocb.org/about.