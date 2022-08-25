Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying

We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown.

The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.

Most of these trees have been oaks, particularly pin oaks and water oaks. The leaf shape is like our southern live oaks; however, the tree stands a lot taller, and the canopy is not as broad as the live oak.

In Jefferson County, there have been calls about pecan trees having a similar problem, as well.

Just like us, if we are stressed and are not getting our proper nutrition, we end up getting sick. This year with the wet spring and the dry spell we had in the beginning of the summer, these trees became susceptible to getting sick.

For more information, log onto agrilifeextension.tamu.edu and search “Rapid Decline of Post Oaks in Texas.”

If you suspect your tree has a disease, you can have it tested at the Texas Plant Diagnostic lab. Log onto plantclinic.tamu.edu for more information.

For additional information or any other horticulture questions, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office Orange County at 409-882-7010 or stop by the office located inside the Orange County Convention & Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

Leticia “Letty” LeBert is the County Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources in Orange. She can be reached at 409-882-7010 or letty.lebert@ag.tamu.edu.