Orange County public schools receive Texas Education Agency accountability grades

Following the Texas Education Agency’s recent release of A-F accountability ratings for the first time since 2019, all Orange County districts earned a B, with the Vidor Independent School District topping the list at 85.

The ratings for the 8,451 campuses were released last week to show “promising signs of progress in Texas’ efforts to catch students up academically,” according to the TEA. It was the first time ratings had been released since the COVID-19 interrupted schools.

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a written statement.

“I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”

Vidor earned an overall 85, along with an 81 in student achievement, 87 in school progress, 79 in academic growth, 87 in relative performance and 80 in closing the gaps.

Categories that were given numerical grades but not classified with an A-F rating included a 78 in STAAR performance; a 91 in college, career and readiness; and a 65 in graduation rates. The last TEA reported enrollment for the district was 4,265.

West Orange-Cove CISD earned an 82 overall, a 71 in student achievement, an 85 in school progress, 80 in academic growth, an 85 in relative performance and a 75 in closing the gaps. Not rated categories were a 54 in STAAR performance; a 91 in college, career and military readiness; and a 65 in graduation rate.

The last TEA reported enrollment for the district was 2,560.

Bridge City ISD received an 82 overall and in student achievement, an 85 in school progress and academic growth, a 74 in relative performance and a 76 in closing the gaps. Not rated categories were an 84 in STAAR performance; a 75 in college, career and military readiness; and a 90 in graduation rate.

The last TEA reported enrollment for the district was 3,106.

Another overall 82 goes to Orangefield ISD, which also earned an 84 in student achievement, an 82 in school progress and academic growth, a 70 in relative performance and a 78 in closing the gaps. Not rated categories were an 82 in STAAR performance; an 80 in college, career and military readiness; and a 95 in graduation rate.

The last TEA reported enrollment for the district was 1,851.

Little-Cypress Mauriceville CISD earned an overall 81 with an 82 in student achievement, a 79 in school progress, a 70 in academic growth, a 79 in relative performance and a 77 in closing the gaps. Not rated categories were a 73 in STAAR performances; an 86 in college, career and military readiness; and a 90 in graduation rate.

The last TEA reported enrollment for the district was 3,233.

According to the TEA, due to legislation passed in 2021, “not rated” scores do not count towards the overall grade.

— By Monique Batson