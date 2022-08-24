National Weather Service: Flash flooding watch in place for Orange County, extended region

Published 6:59 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Orange Leader

The National Weather Service is warning Orange County and all Southeast Texas motorists about severe weather concerns for Wednesday.

The Hazardous Weather concern is possible through 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Thunderstorms are possible with high rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or more in an hour, with rainfall totals exceeding 5 inches in some spots where thunderstorms repeat themselves.

A Flood Watch is in place along and north of a Port Arthur to Opelousas line.

A slight risk potential (level 2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding for the entire forecast area is in place.

Starting this morning with the potential lasting into the afternoon.

