Check out Lamar State College Orange’s summer 2022 president’s, dean’s list honorees
Published 5:14 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Lamar State College Orange recognize students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Summer 2022 semester.
Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
To be named to the President’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Orange
Valyn Rose Faulk, Sociology
Kent Austin Michael, Process Operating
Maria Del Carmen Servin, Dental Assisting
Abby Lynn Thames, Process Operating
San Leon
Raney Morgan Price, Communication
Vidor
Chelsea Lynn Dugas, Business
DEAN’S LIST
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA.
Beaumont
Brandy Ann Ruben, Sociology
Kountze
Kristen Nicole Gates, Pre-Registered Nursing
Lumberton
Meridith Sloan Parkhurst, Pre-Registered Nursing
Orange
James Ramon Gordon, Process Operating
Dena Kay Riley, Teaching
Trace Allen Shannon, General Studies
Port Neches
Kristina Marie Bryan, Sociology
Sugarland
Ericka Karisha Williams, Pre-Registered Nursing
Sulphur, LA
Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Vocational Nursing
Vidor
Faith Elisabeth Brack, Liberal Arts
Grace Makenzie Garcia, Business
Christina Lynne Gray, Pre-Registered Nursing
Jaime Rylan Mann, Liberal Arts