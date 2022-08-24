Check out Lamar State College Orange’s summer 2022 president’s, dean’s list honorees

Lamar State College Orange recognize students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Summer 2022 semester.

Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

To be named to the President’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Orange

Valyn Rose Faulk, Sociology

Kent Austin Michael, Process Operating

Maria Del Carmen Servin, Dental Assisting

Abby Lynn Thames, Process Operating

San Leon

Raney Morgan Price, Communication

Vidor

Chelsea Lynn Dugas, Business

DEAN’S LIST

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA.

Beaumont

Brandy Ann Ruben, Sociology

Kountze

Kristen Nicole Gates, Pre-Registered Nursing

Lumberton

Meridith Sloan Parkhurst, Pre-Registered Nursing

Orange

James Ramon Gordon, Process Operating

Dena Kay Riley, Teaching

Trace Allen Shannon, General Studies

Port Neches

Kristina Marie Bryan, Sociology

Sugarland

Ericka Karisha Williams, Pre-Registered Nursing

Sulphur, LA

Tyler Leanne Hoppaugh, Vocational Nursing

Vidor

Faith Elisabeth Brack, Liberal Arts

Grace Makenzie Garcia, Business

Christina Lynne Gray, Pre-Registered Nursing

Jaime Rylan Mann, Liberal Arts