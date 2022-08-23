VOLLEYBALL: Lady Cardinals fend off Lady Bobcats in 3

BRIDGE CITY – It was a typical hard-fought battle between the Bridge City Lady Cardinals and the Orangefield Lady Bobcats in non-district volleyball action in front of a packed house at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

However, it was the Lady Cardinals that had all of the answers when games got tight at the end as Bridge City went on to down the Lady Bobcats 26-25, 25-20, 25-15.

The Lady Cardinals received a huge night at the net by Demi Carter, a tremendous service game from Anna Kelly and a great match of setting up the offense by Taryn Doiron.

The Lady Cardinals notched 31 kills while the Lady Bobcats had 21.

Carter amassed a whopping 16 kills to go along with nine service points and an ace. Kelly served up 15 points, five aces and had four kills. Doiron notched seven points, five kills and an ace. Chloe Doyle added for kills for the Lady Cards.

Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with six kills. Lela Francis and Kylie Mouton had four kills apiece while Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had three apiece.

The Lady Cardinals finished with 42 service points and 11 aces while Orangefield had 27 points and four aces.

Makenna Knight contributed seven points and two aces for the Lady Cards.

Libby Thurman notched seven points and two aces for the Lady Bobcats. Hannah Block claimed six points and an ace. Haley finished with five points while Rawls, who made some amazing defensive digs throughout the night to keep Orangefield rallies going, had four points.

In other non-district action, the LC-M Lady Bears downed Deweyville 25-16, 25-18, 25-10.