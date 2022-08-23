See how to sign up for free TWEEN ESTEEM camp in Orange

The returning TWEEN ESTEEM camp is proud to announce they have 30 scholarship positions for girls ages 9-12 to attend the Saturday camp from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register by calling 409-466-4309.

The event is open to girls between 9 and 12 years old and takes place at First Baptist Church Orange, 7637 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Co-founders Mistie Layne and Lauren Perez said a partnership with West Orange Councilwoman Lanie Brown and Orange Councilman Brad Childs allows the camp to be free of charge to attendees.

According to organizers, attendees will be taught how to “Write it Out,” where they experience how powerful writing can be to release anger, gain mental clarity and activate creativity.

A financial literacy segment taught by Catherine Bell provides instruction on entrepreneurship, how to allocate earnings to charity and the importance of re-investing in your business.

“The girls will be given a make-up kit and taught how to apply age-appropriate make-up, and will learn about menstruation education and hygiene by Mrs. Beaumont International 2022 Meg Baertl Brown,” organizers said. “Dr. Roozbeh Sharif, renowned local pulmonologist, will talk to the girls about the dangers of vaping and smoking.”

Other highlights include self-affirmation exercises, social skills instruction and vision board work to manifest your future.

In addition to the learning, plenty of fun is planned through decorating caboodles, dancing and games.

The day ends with a graduation ceremony at 3:30 p.m. with parents invited.

“This is a unique experience and amazing opportunity to infuse confidence, self-esteem and empowerment in our youth today to build strong leaders for tomorrow,” organizers said.

Layne is a best-selling author, who said writing “ What Goes Up” saved her life. She was named 2021 Overall Global Achiever, nominated 2020 Woman of the Year and placed third in The Next Global Impactor competition. She is an award-winning keynote speaker, host of Dare 2 Share TV talk show, founder of Write 2 Ignite Women’s Empowerment Retreats and a contributing journalist for several magazines. Learn more at stepupandspeakout.com.

When Perez’s daughter was born with a disability, she left her management position to become an entrepreneur, founding Bear and Bird Design. After daughter Eliana passed away, Perez wanted to speak out to others to bring awareness and education of the disabled community. She is a full-time mother, running her business from home, and wants to prepare youth for all possibilities.

For more information, call 337-496-8156.